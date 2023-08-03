The Boston Bruins have had a long line of impressive captains in the organization's rich history, and Patrice Bergeron is one of them. Now, the Bruins have a tough decision as to who will replace him, but former head coach Bruce Cassidy thinks that Brad Marchand could handle the duties, per Boston.com.

“I do,” Cassidy when asked about whether or not he believes Marchand can succeed Bergeron as Bruins captain. “Not that many guys are the perfect kind of mix of everything, right? I think Bergeron was good at that. He led by example, he’s still the hardest worker in practice.”

Bruce Cassidy obviously thinks that Brad Marchand has the ability to be that same type of player for the Bruins–the type of player who outworks everyone and shows the rest of the team how to be the best player they can be. Those are some of the most important traits of a captain in the NHL.

Marchand certainly has the accolades backing him up in terms of being able to lead a team. He has spent his entire career in Boston and is already an assistant captain. He has played in 947 games and has racked up 862 points. Furthermore, he has won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins. Marchand knows what it takes to be a successful player in this organization and how to lead a team.

At 35 years old, Marchand will likely be hanging up his skates sometime in the near future. We'll see if that A on the jersey turns into a C before his time is up with Boston.