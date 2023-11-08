Charlie McAvoy will have to serve his full four-game suspension after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the punishment.

McAvoy was slapped with the suspension for his check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during their October 30 game. Ekman-Larsson was shaken after the hit and fell to the ice, forcing him to leave the ice and never to return in the said contest.

The Bruins vet was hit with a five-minute match penalty and game misconduct as a result of the incident. He also had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety a day after the game before he was given his punishment.

During Tuesday's appeal hearing, however, the NHLPA asked for Gary Bettman to reduce Charlie McAvoy's suspension to three games instead of four. The Bruins' alternate captain has already served the three-game suspension, so had the NHL Commissioner approved the appeal, McAvoy would have been eligible to return against the Islanders.

Unfortunately for McAvoy, he has to serve the final game of his suspension. In his ruling, Bettman explained what factored in his decision despite McAvoy's plea and explanation that his intention was to do a “shoulder-to-shoulder check” on Ekman-Larsson.

“While I recognize that the game of hockey is fast-paced, I cannot excuse actions such as these which are wholly avoidable. Simply put, Mr. McAvoy could have, and should have, avoided making this illegal hit, but did not,” Bettman shared.

Bettman also revealed how McAvoy expressed regret and remorse on his actions, with the Bruins star sharing that he had no intention of injuring the Panthers defenseman. McAvoy also acknowledged that he made a mistake in the play.

Hopefully, it serves as a lesson for McAvoy and the Bruins. While the game of hockey can be physical, it is still the players' responsibility to protect each other and avoid causing unnecessary injuries. The NHL is serious about player protection as well, and Bettman certainly sent that message loud and clear with his decision.