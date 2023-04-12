Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Boston Bruins are in top form as the NHL playoffs approach, having won 14 of their last 15 games. They defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 Tuesday night in front of the home crowd, improving to 64-12-5. The 133 points accrued surpassed their bitter rival, the Montreal Canadiens, for the most in NHL history.

Montreal set the mark way back in the 1976-1977 season. The Bruins had just broken the record for most wins in a regular season following a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday afternoon. That mark had previously been set by the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s worth noting that neither the Red Wings nor the Lightning would go on to win the Stanley Cup that season. The Canadiens, however, did indeed capture the top prize. Montreal also finished with the 132 point in two less games than Boston. There were only 80 games played during the regular season at that time.

The Bruins have openly spoken about their indifference about setting these NHL records. The only thing the team is focused on is winning Lord Stanley’s Cup. But it’s not going to be easy.

The President’s Trophy winner has not won the title in a decade. The last team to do so was the 2012-2013 Chicago Blackhawks. Incidentally, that was against the Bruins. It was 10 years before that the last time it happened as well.

The NHL Playoffs are just different. The intensity level is palpable. The difference in talent is minimized by a standout goalie performance. The Eastern Conference is loaded with fantastic teams, with four other teams finishing with 107 points or more. If the Bruins are going to capture the title, they will have to earn it.

If that does not happen though, at the very least, the Bruins can say they had the greatest regular season in over 130 years of hockey. Boston still has one game to fine tune things before the playoffs begin next week.