The Bruins and Canucks meet in Vancouver on Saturday! These two teams have played great at the start of the season. The Canucks are playing much better than the Bruins, but this should be a great matchup in Vancouver. We continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Boston Bruins were among the best teams in the Eastern Conference last year and have opened this season playing well. They have been carried by David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand this season. The Bruins are a staple of the NHL, and they should be in the mix again this year. They can make a huge statement in this game against the Canucks on the road.

The Vancouver Canucks were great last year and playing great once again to start the year. Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are the keys for the Canucks this season. They both are playing great and can carry the Canucks if need be. The Canucks seem like they have not missed a beat after how well they played last year. This could be a massive game where they can make a statement at home.

Here are the Bruins-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Canucks Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +112

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Bruins vs Canucks

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/NESN/Sportsnet Pacific

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins' offense was great last season, scoring 3.21 goals per game and had an 11% shooting percentage on goal. The offense has fallen off a cliff this season and is struggling, scoring 2.48 goals per game with an 8.9% shooting percentage. David Pastrnak had a monster season last year with 110 total points and is playing well this year. Pastrnak has still been great, leading the team in points at 28 and assists at 18, and he also has 10 goals. Marchand leads the team in goals at 12 on the year. This Bruins offense has talent, but the Canucks have a solid defense and should be able to slow them down, especially at home. It all depends on Pastrnak, and if he can get going, then this offense has an opportunity to play well in this spot.

The Bruins were one of the best teams in the NHL on defense last season, but they have struggled at times this year. They allow 3.23 goals per game and had an 89% save percentage. The defense will come down to Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo at goalie. Swayman has nine wins, 10 losses, and two overtime losses through 21 games this year. They are allowing 3.27 goals per game with an 88.5% save percentage. Then, Joonas Korpisalo has six wins, three losses, and one overtime loss through 11 games. Then, Korpisalo allows 2.56 goals per game with a 90.1% save percentage. The Canucks have been solid at best on defense, and they should be able to slow down a Bruins offense that has been struggling. They can overwhelm the Bruins on defense thanks to them having more depth, too.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks were great last season, and they are playing well on offense this year too. They have picked up where they left off, scoring 3.29 goals per game with a 12.4% shooting percentage. Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller are the keys for this team on offense. This year, Quinn Hughes has been the best player for the Canucks. Hughes leads the team in points at 34 and in assists at 27. Then, Elias Pettersson is second in total points at 26. Jake DeBrusk has the team lead in goals at 14 on the year. The Canucks are a great offense because of their balance. That balance is huge for them in this game because the Bruins are unbalanced and rely on only a handful of players. the Canucks should be able to score on this Bruins offense at home.

The Canucks' defense was great last year, and this year, they have been playing around average overall. They allow 3.07 goals per game and have an 89.6% save percentage. The Canucks are using two main goalies, Kevin Lankinen and Artur Silovs. Lankinen has 14 wins, four losses, and three overtime losses through 21 games so far this year. He allows 2.52 goals per game and has a 91.2% save percentage. Then, Silovs has one win, four losses, and one overtime loss through seven games. He allows 4.11 goals per game and has an 84.7% save percentage. The Canucks have their hands full with Pastrnak and Marchand, but they should be able to at least slow this team down if need be. The Canucks have the depth, and that is the difference in this game on defense.

Final Bruins-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have enough to keep this game close. The Canucks are the better team overall. Vancouver has more depth, and they should win this game, thanks to the fact that it is in Vancouver. This should be close, thanks to Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on the Bruins. The Bruins keep things close and do enough on offense and defense to cover, but the Canucks win outright.

Final Bruins-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins +1.5 (-230)