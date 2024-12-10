ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins look to continue their win streak as they face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Jets prediction and pick.

The Bruins come into the game sitting at 15-11-3 on the year, sitting third in the Atlantic Division. They have won five of their last six, and four straight. Last time out, the Bruins defeated the Flyers. The Flyers took the 2-0 lead on two goals from Matvei Michkov. They would hold a 3-1 lead going into the final period, but the Bruins tied the game up to force overtime. In overtime, Pavel Zacha scored the game-winner to give the Bruins the 4-3 win.

Meanwhile, the Jets are 20-9-0 on the year, sitting tied for first in the Central Division. The Jets have struggled as of late, losing five of their last seven games. Last time out, the Jets faced the Blue Jackets. After a scoreless first period, the Jets scored first on a goal from Kyle Connor. Still, the Blue Jackets scored to tie the game in the second, and would score three more times in the third to win the game 4-1. It was another defensive struggle for the Jets, who look to upgrade the blue line this year.

Here are the Bruins-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Jets Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +116

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 5.5 (-112)

Under: 5.5 (-108)

How To Watch Bruins vs Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak leads the way from the top line for the Bruins. He has nine goals and 18 assists, good for 27 points. That is the most assists and points on the team this year. He is joined by Brad Marchand. Marchand leads the team with 11 goals this year, while he has added ten assists, sitting second on the team in points. Elias Lindholm rounds out the top line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with three goals and ten assists this year.

Meanwhile, Justin Brazeau has been solid from the second line. He is third on the team in points, having six goals and eight assists. He is also tied for the most power-play goals, having three goals on the power play this year. He is joined on the line by Pavel Zacha. Zacha has seven goals and six assists on the year, tied with Lindolm for fourth on the team in points.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 9-9-2 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. While he struggled early in the year, he has been solid as of late. He has allowed three or fewer goals in each of the last five games while winning three in a row.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets' top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has 14 goals and 17 assists, while also having two goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor has 15 goals and 18 assists already this year, with a plus-five rating. Further, he has scored six times on the power play while adding three assists. Vilardi comes into the game with 11 goals this year, while he has added nine assists. He has also been solid on the power play, with four goals and four assists this year.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers has been solid this year. He has nine goals and 16 assists this year. Still, he is considered day-to-day with an injury. The blue line has also provided some production this year. Josh Morrissey has two goals and 24 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Meanwhile, Neal Pionk has four goals and 18 assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 17-5-0 on the year with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year. Last time out, he allowed two goals and 14 shots in a win.

Final Bruins-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Winnipeg Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. While they are third in the NHL in goals against per game, they have allowed 23 goals in the last seven games. That is nearly a goal more per game than they had the rest of the year. Meanwhile, the Bruins are averaging four goals per game in the last six games. Take the Bruins in this one.

Final Bruins-Jets Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (+116)