The Boston Bruins aren't feeling good after their loss on Tuesday night, and the Seattle Kraken attempt to keep their successful run going as they host them on Thursday night. After firing their head coach, Jim Montgomery, the Bruins had been victorious for a few weeks, but people wanted to see them perform well against challenging competition. Their game Tuesday night presented that opportunity, but they dropped the ball and took a massive step back. The Bruins beat the Kraken once this season back in Boston with a 2-0 victory. However, the teams had an even 3-3 record against each other over their first six meetings. Seattle swept the season series in 2023-24. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Kraken prediction and pick.

Here are the Bruins-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Kraken Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -115

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Kraken

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NESN, KHN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Joe Sacco had no trouble beating inferior teams since taking over the head coaching duties for the Bruins. Sacco took control on November 19 and started his tenure with a 1-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club. Boston alternated wins and losses over their next four games before winning four consecutive games. However, their 8-1 blowout loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night proved they could not beat superior competition. The good news for the Bruins is that Seattle falls in the inferior category. The Bruins' four-game winning streak was against the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, and Montreal Canadiens.

Boston has no choice but to return to Joonas Korpisalo in this game. Jeremy Swayman was terrible in losing against the Jets, allowing eight goals on 35 shots. In a surprising turn of events after the offseason acquisition, Korpisalo has been the better goaltender for the Bruins this season. Korpisalo has a 6-2-1 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have scored points in four of their past five games and have a 3-1-1 record against challenging competition. They've achieved this against the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Carolina Hurricanes. Although the young team's quest for a playoff spot is still uphill, there is some optimism.

Joey Daccord continues to impress this season and put the Kraken in a great spot to win against the Panthers in his last game. Daccord allowed one goal on 33 shots but lost to Florida in a shootout. Daccord has a 2.42 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage this season and could've been Canada's starting goaltender for the Four Nations Faceoff if it wasn't for an error with his passport. He can still join Canada before the tournament if another goaltender goes down and he acquires a passport, but he is on the outside looking in now.

Final Bruins-Kraken Prediction & Pick

Tuesday night's loss was another in a season of wake-up calls for the veteran Bruins. They'll have their better-performing goaltender on the net against the Kraken, who already dominated them once this season. Take the Bruins to bounce back one more time against inferior competition, but don't buy too many futures in the boys from Beantown.

Final Bruins-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-115)