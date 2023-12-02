We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Bruins-Maple Leafs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It's a battle of Original 6 teams as the Boston Bruins will head to the Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Bruins-Maple Leafs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins shut out the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in their last game on Thursday. Initially, it was scoreless in the second period when Danton Heinen connected with a goal to put the Bruins on the board. Jake DeBrusk added a goal in the third period, and then Pavel Zacha sealed it with a powerplay goal. Significantly, Jeremy Swayman stopped all 26 shots for the shutout. David Pastrnak finished with two assists to pace the offense. Overall, the Bruins won 53 percent of their faceoffs and went 1 for 4 on the powerplay while killing all five penalties. The Bruins level 19 hits and blocked 12 shots.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday. At first, they led 3-1 heading into the third period but collapsed down the stretch, allowing two goals to force OT. Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner connected in the shootout to seal the win. Significantly, Marner came through with a hat trick, while Matthews had two assists. John Woll made 37 saves to preserve the win. Overall, the Leafs won 61 percent of their faceoffs. They went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and killed 4 of 5 penalties. Furthermore, the Leafs leveled 20 hits and blocked 22 shots.

The Bruins have won four in a row in this series, including a 3-2 win at the TD Garden on November 3, 2023. Ultimately, the Bruins are 6-4 over 10 games. But the Leafs are 3-2 in the last five games at Scotiabank Arena.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Maple Leafs Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-250)

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+202)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: New England Sports Network and NHLN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread

The Bruins are 15-4-3 and once again dominating the NHL. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going as they head north of the border to face a team they are very familiar with.

Pastrnak continues to lead the way, with 13 goals and 20 assists, including four powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has remained good, with seven goals and 12 assists, including two markers on the extra-man attack. Charlie Coyle has been solid, with nine goals and 10 assists, including two powerplay markers. Additionally, Coyle has been excellent in the faceoff circle, winning 212 draws and losing 189. Zacha has been solid, with eight goals and 10 assists, including two powerplay snipes. Moreover, he has been decent in the faceoff circle, winning 163 draws and losing 156. This offense is ninth in goals, 13th in shooting percentage, and 10th on the powerplay.

Linus Ullmark will likely be the goalie in the net as the Bruins usually rotate goalies. Ultimately, he is 7-3-1 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. The Bruins remain stout on defense, ranking third in goals against. Likewise, they are amazing on the penalty kill, ranking fourth in the league.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they continue to score. Moreover, they need to clamp down on defense and stop the “Big 4” from scoring.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread

The Leafs are 12-6-3 and dominating despite early-season struggles from both goalies. Ultimately, they have shown resiliency and continue to do well despite any issues that may arise.

William Nylander is the leader in scoring, having 12 goals and 16 assists, including five powerplay markers. Additionally, Marner continues to shine, with eight goals and 15 assists, including two powerplay snipes. Matthews has 14 goals and nine assists, including five powerplay conversions. Furthermore, he has been good in the faceoff circle, winning 177 draws and losing 169. John Tavares has continued to be a good player, netting seven goals and 13 assists, with one powerplay marker. Amazingly, he is a faceoff king, with 242 wins and 151 losses. Defenseman Morgan Rielly has remained steady, with three goals and 13 assists, including one powerplay marker. Furthermore, he has blocked 44 shots. The offense is 15th in goals, 14th in shooting percentage, and seventh on the powerplay.

John Woll is likely the goalie in the net today and comes in with a record of 8-5 with a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. Ultimately, he plays behind a defense that is 17th in goals allowed and 18th on the penalty kill.

The Leafs will cover the spread if they can draw penalties and score on the powerplay. Then, the defense needs to cut out the shooting lanes.

Final Bruins-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

These teams tend to score a lot when they mix and match. Therefore, expect some goals in this one as the Bruins and Maple Leafs trade barbs.

Final Bruins-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (+106)