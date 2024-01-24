The Boston Bruins start their next road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Boston Bruins start their next road trip as they visit the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins head into a Wednesday night game with the Carolina Hurricanes sitting at 29-8-9 on the year, which is good for first in the Atlantic division. For many teams, this is a disadvantage, but the Bruins have managed well in those games, going 3-2-2. Part of that could be their goaltending tandem has led them to the fourth-best goals-against average and third-best save percentage in the NHL this year.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 18-24-1 on the year but are coming off another win. The Senators scored in the first period shorthanded on a goal from Ridly Greig. They would then add another goal less than 45 seconds later to lead 2-0, as Jake Sanderson has his seventh of the year. They would add another in the second period as well, this time on Shane Pinto's first of the year. The Canadiens would get a goal back on Jonathan Kovacevic's sixth of the year, but after the empty net goal for the Senators, it would end as a 4-1 Senators win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Senators Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -120

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Note: All Statistics are before the Bruins game with the Carolina Hurricanes on January 24th.

The Bruins are sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game sitting at 3.48 goals per game this season. David Pastrnak leads the way for the Bruins this year. He comes into the game leading in goals, assists, and points this year. Pastrnak has 20 goals and 37 assists on the season, giving him 67 total points. Further, he has been amazing in the power play. Pastrnak has ten goals and 17 assists on the power play this year. Joining him in scoring well is Brad Marchand. Marchand comes into the game with 21 goals and 23 assists this year, good for 44 total points. He also has been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 14 assists.

Rounding out the top forwards is Charlie Coyle. Coyle has 17 goals and 21 assists this year, good for 38 total points. He has not been as good on the power play, with just four goals this year. The Bruins also get help on offense from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes into the game with six goals and 24 assists on the year, good for 30 total points. The Bruins also have four other forwards this year with over 25 points, with three of them having ten or more goals this year.

The Bruins are fourth in the NHL in power play percentage this year, sitting with a 26.8 percent success rate and 38 total goals. They are also fourth in the NHL when a man is down this year, sitting with an 83.9 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

With Jeremy Swayman expected to be in goal for the Wednesday game, it would be Linus Ullmark in goal on Thursday. Regardless, both have been great this year. Swayman comes in at 15-3-7 on the year with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Meanwhile, Ullmark is 14-5-2 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Senators are tenth in the NHL this year with 3.40 goals per game on the season. They are led in goals by Brady Tkachuk. He comes in with 19 goals on the year and 18 assists. That gives him 37 total points on the year, which is good for third on the team this year. He has also been good on the power play, with five goals and three assists this year. Tim Stutzle leads the team in points this year. He comes in with ten goals on the year, but he has 34 assists giving him 44 total points to lead the team. Further, he has eight power-play assists.

Sitting second on the team in points and third in goals is Claude Giroux. He comes in with 14 goals and 26 assists on the year, good for 40 total points. He has two goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in goals this year, coming in with 16 goals and 19 assists this year, good for 35 points. Rounding out the top scorers is Vladimir Tarasenko. He comes in with 12 goals and 19 assists, making him one of five players with more than 30 points this year.

The Senators are 24th in the NHL on the power play, with a 14.5 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are one of the worst against the penalty kill. They have a 73.6 percent success rate, 29th in the NHL this year.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 10-15-1 on the year with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Korpisalo is coming in off three straight solid games. He has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last three games, with a save percentage higher than .910 in each of them. This has led to a 2-0-1 record in those games. Last time out, he saved 24 and 25 shots against Montreal to grab the win. It was also his third-highest save percentage of the season.

Final Bruins-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Senators have shown they can win games. They are coming off a 4-1 win, and have won four of their last six. The major issue is them having complete breakdowns in one area of the game or another. In their last seven losses, they have three games in which they managed just one goal. In the other four games, they allowed five or more goals. With how solid the Boston defense is, this could easily be a game in which they do not score more than a goal. Further, with how solid the Boston offense is, it could be a game in which they give up five or more goals. Regardless, this will be a loss for the Senators.

Final Bruins-Senators Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-120)