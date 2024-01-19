Ottawa is reportedly "willing to entertain" offers for the defenseman.

Just a year after getting traded to the Ottawa Senators, Jakob Chychrun finds himself in the trade rumor mill once again. The Senators acquired Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes last year as they attempted to make a legitimate push in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Now, Ottawa finds itself near the bottom of the league standings with a 16-24 record.

Earlier this week, news broke out that the Senators are reportedly “willing to entertain” offers for the defenseman. And teams have reportedly answered the call. As Darren Dreger reported on TSN's Insider Trading, Ottawa has reportedly received calls on Jacob Chychrun.

“Teams are calling on Jakob Chychrun,” Dreger reported. “So, obviously Staios has to listen. It would take a substantial offer. Not sure it gets done by the deadline, but I think the listening continues into the summer.”

As Dreger noted, the decision to trade Chychrun comes down to a positional decision. The Senators have already locked up Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson on long-term deals.

Nonetheless, Dreger did add that Ottawa's president of hockey operations Steve Staios likes Chychrun.

Chychrun still has a year remaining on his current contract with the Senators. So it's likely that Ottawa holds onto him past the deadline to better explore its options. The 25-year-old will be eligible for a contract extension on June 1, 2024.

On the season, Chychrun has tallied seven goals and 19 assists for a total of 26 points.

In case the Senators decide to trade Jakob Chychrun, they should get a solid return. Staios is reportedly seeking “high character players” and “proven assets” to add to the roster.