Sha’Carri Richardson’s latest off-track controversy has sports fans watching closely to see how her sponsors respond. Last month, the Olympic track star was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for an alleged domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend, fellow world champion sprinter Christian Coleman, per TheSpun. The pair had been seen arguing after passing through security, just days after Richardson competed in the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Sha’Carri Richardson responds to video showing her abusing her boyfriend Christian Coleman, and says she will be getting help. pic.twitter.com/uSbagulE2L — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 12, 2025

On Tuesday, Richardson addressed the situation publicly, posting a heartfelt apology to Coleman on Instagram. She credited him for bringing love and understanding into her life, admitting that past trauma made it difficult for her to both give and receive it. “To Christian I love you and I am so sorry,” she wrote, saying her apology should be louder than her actions.

Coleman, for his part, isn’t placing all the blame on Richardson. Speaking with USA Today, he called it “a sucky situation all round” and stressed that he didn’t feel she should have been arrested. He acknowledged that both of them have things to work on, but emphasized his commitment to grace, mercy, and love.

Nike stands by its star… for now

Despite the arrest and the fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge, Richardson’s sponsorships have remained intact. As of Tuesday night, Nike had her featured prominently on the front page of its website, promoting the Vomero Plus sneaker. While that placement could change, it suggests that the brand isn’t rushing to distance itself from one of the biggest names in track and field.

Still, Nike has faced criticism for keeping Richardson in the campaign after news of the arrest broke. The scrutiny mirrors past situations where sponsors had to weigh public backlash against loyalty to an athlete’s career and accomplishments.

Sha’Carri Richardson's track record is undeniably impressive. She captured gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships, followed by silver in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Whether Nike continues to feature her as prominently could depend on how the story unfolds in the coming weeks.