Sylvester Stallone says Hulk Hogan was born to dominate the wrestling world, and his star power truly took shape when the two worked together on “Rocky III,” TMZ reports.

In the new special “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan,” Stallone reflects on meeting a 26-year-old Hogan at the start of filming. At the time, Hogan was just breaking into Hollywood while rising through wrestling’s ranks. Stallone says it was clear from day one that Hogan had a rare presence. “Certain people just have it,” he recalled, noting that the 300-pound wrestler quickly found his confidence both in front of the camera and in the ring.

One moment Stallone will never forget was Hogan’s constant care during their intense wrestling scenes. To protect Stallone from injury, Hogan would absorb the impact of the falls himself, even though it meant taking a physical beating. “Gravity still takes a toll,” Stallone said, praising Hogan’s selflessness and control.

From the ring to a lifelong friendship

Stallone credits Hogan’s fearlessness for his rise to the top, saying, “He showed guts and fortitude going after some monumental achievements. Hulk was in a class of his own, and we’ll never see someone like him again.”

Their connection extended far beyond “Rocky III.” Stallone inducted Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, and the two stayed close for decades. Following Hogan’s passing last month, Stallone shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. “I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old. He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made ‘Rocky III’ incredibly special. My heart breaks.”

Hogan once told Stone Cold Steve Austin that he almost missed his Hollywood break. When Stallone first called him for the role, he thought it was a prank. At the time, WWE founder Vince McMahon Sr. banned wrestlers from acting, but Hogan took the risk. That decision would launch his acting career and cement his status as one of wrestling’s biggest icons.

“TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” is now streaming on Hulu, giving fans one more chance to celebrate the life and legacy of a true original.