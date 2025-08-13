Marshawn Lynch is stepping out of the backfield and into the kitchen, and he’s bringing that same fearless energy. “Yeast Mode” marks the NFL legend’s debut as an author, with a cookbook that promises to be as bold, unpredictable, and entertaining as he is. Honestly, this is right on par for Lynch.

The project is part of a playful campaign teaming Lynch with actor and comedian Adam DeVine for a series of commercials where each tackles an over-the-top passion project. Lynch, in full culinary swagger, is leaning into the chef role, complete with an Instagram cover reveal that had fans instantly fired up.

“What’s hannin??? On 8/18 I’m droppin my very 1st cookbook, YEAST MODE!” he wrote. “I know yall gonna enjoy baking it as much as I enjoyed making it. Pre-order at Link in Bio. #yeastmode.”

From Beast Mode to Baking Mode

This isn’t Lynch’s first foray into the kitchen spotlight. Fans might remember the origins of “Yeast Mode” back in 2022, when he appeared on a celebrity holiday edition of The Great American Baking Show. Introduced by host Ellie Kemper as a man “hoping to turn Beast Mode into Yeast Mode,” Lynch dove into three holiday-themed baking challenges alongside fellow contestants D’Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Nat Faxon, Chloe Fineman, and Joel Kim Booster.

True to form, Lynch brought personality and humor to the tent. He tackled a baked meringue wreath topped with blueberry coulis, mascarpone cream, and sugared berries, and for the cream puff challenge, he went all-in on Christmas elves filled with strawberry cream and fondant hats. His lack of formal training didn’t slow him down, even when asking judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for “a couple little pointers” while sporting his signature Beast Mode hoodie and beanie.

While his name has long been synonymous with bone-crushing runs and a love for Skittles, Lynch’s next big play is set for August 18, when Yeast Mode officially hits. Whether you’re a die-hard Seahawks fan, a baking enthusiast, or someone who just loves a good Marshawn Lynch moment, this cookbook is shaping up to be an unexpected touchdown.