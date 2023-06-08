Bryan Cranston is a legend of the industry, but he has made a huge announcement regarding his retirement from acting.

Speaking to British GQ ahead of his latest Wes Anderson collaboration, Asteroid City, Cranston revealed that he plans on a temporary retirement beginning in 2026, a year in which he will turn 70 years old. The reason for this is to spend more time with his wife, Robin Dearden.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” said Cranston.

He continued, “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

What will Cranston do during this time? British GQ's interview reports that they'll live in a small village, learn the local language, and learn how to cook and grow a garden. It sounds like Cranston just wants to live a normal life, even if it's temporary.

“I want to have that experience,” he said.

“I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It's not going to be like, ‘Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop. I won't be thinking about [work]. I'm not going to be taking phone calls,” he concluded.

Bryan Cranston is most known for his roles in Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad, but Asteroid City marks his second collaboration with Wes Anderson after he voiced the lead character of Chief in Isle of Dogs.

Asteroid City will be released on June 16.