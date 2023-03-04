Bryce Young’s height and weight have finally been revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine. The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has a height of 5-foot-10 1/8, according to the Combine’s official measurements. Bryce Young’s official weight is 204 pounds with less than two months remaining until the NFL Draft.

Young’s height and weight are different from the official measurements given by Alabama, but the Combine numbers aren’t unexpected. Alabama lists the quarterback as six feet tall and 194 pounds.

The question of Young’s actual height and weight has dominated much of the discussion at the Combine in Indianapolis. Projected to be the likely No. 1 overall draft pick, Young would be a no-brainer to go first if he stood a few inches taller. There are concerns that Young’s size will keep him from becoming a great starting quarterback.

Alabama QB Bryce Young measurements at the Combine: Height: 5-10 and 1/8th of an inch

Weight: 204 pounds

Hands: 9 and 3/4ths of an inch — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023

Young’s height came in a little shorter than the 5-foot-10 1/2 that ESPN’s Todd McShay said was the quarterback’s actual measurement. Young told reporters that he expected to weigh around 200 pounds.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyler Murray had the exact same height as Young when was measured at the 2019 Combine. Murray weighed just three pounds heavier than the Alabama quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals took Murray with the first overall pick in the draft. Murray won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and made the Pro Bowl in each of the next two seasons.

Russell Wilson had an official height of 5-foot-11 at the Combine. Wilson’s weight was identical to that of Young. Before his disappointing season with the Denver Broncos, Wilson was considered to be one of the best quarterbacks of his era.

The Chicago Bears have the top pick in the draft. The Bears are expected to move forward with Justin Fields as their starter and seriously explore trading the pick to a quarterback-needy team.

If the Bears keep the No. 1 pick, the Houston Texans are expected to draft Young second overall.

In two seasons as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Young threw for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy award.