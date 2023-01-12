Should the 2023 NFL Draft be renamed the Bryce Young sweepstakes? After looking at the latest odds, it might be an appropriate title.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the 2021 Heisman winner out of Alabama tops the odds to be the first player called in Kansas City, Mo. when the draft opens up April 27. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is second, and there’s a tie for third between Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Young’s teammate, defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

While Bryce Young is the favorite, there is a question regarding which team will hold the No. 1 pick when draft time is here. The Chicago Bears, owners of the worst record in the league, currently hold that spot, but there are reasons to believe that won’t be the case.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles, among others in the front office, is officially in decision time. With the team drafting Justin Fields in 2021 to be the franchise quarterback, logic says there’s no reason for Chicago to pick a player at that same position.

With that said, Poles wasn’t GM when the Bears drafted Fields. They might want to start fresh with a player of his choosing. The head coach, Matt Eberflus, also wasn’t there at the time.

So do the Bears stay in that position to draft another QB to replace Fields, or take another position player with that pick? Maybe they trade down with another squad that needs a quarterback. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, holders of the second and fourth picks, respectively, come to mind for teams that needs to address that position.

At any rate, it’ll be interesting to see if Young remains the favorite, especially after the combine and pro days.