Following the end of the 2022 college football season, and heading into the NFL combine, all eyes have been focused on one thing. Exactly how tall Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be. With many believing that he is under six-foot tall, there is speculation that some teams could stay away from the potential QB1. But it doesn’t appear that his height will impact his stock in a big way.

During a recent conversation regarding Bryce Young, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on his current draft stock.

“As it stands now, I’ve talked to a lot of teams, obviously a lot of teams have spoken to Bryce Young, and certainly a lot of teams in the top 10 have done the evaluations. The height is a thing, the weight is a thing, it matters, But it doesn’t matter enough to the people I’ve spoken with to knock him out of the number one spot,” stated Rapoport.

“He has played at an incredibly high level at Alabama. It doesn’t seem like his height has been a detriment, so it’s a thing, I get it. But if it’s not changing his status, it just gives some teams something to think about, like okay.”

During his time at Alabama, Young looked to be one of the most elite quarterbacks in recent history. While playing in an SEC conference loaded with NFL talent, he consistently stood out. As he prepares for the NFL, many believe he could have the same impact.

Even with concerns surrounding his height, Bryce Young has all the tools of an elite quarterback. While some teams may be cautious, his stock is still at an all-time high.