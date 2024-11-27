He has done it! After over two weeks of trying to make a hole-in-one over his house, golf star Bryson DeChambeau accomplished the feat on Wednesday, the 16th day of his pursuit. DeChambeau has been posting videos each day of his journey, with some of his shots coming extremely close. Wednesday's video will be one he wants to remember without question.

Each day DeChambeau gave himself an extra shot attempt. For example, he was going to take 16 attempts on Wednesday since it was the 16th day of his pursuit. However, he accomplished the feat on the 14th shot on Wednesday.

After the shot went in, DeChambeau immediately ran around his house to get the ball as the camera man followed him. He then took the golf ball out of the hole, kissed it and threw it in celebration.

“Let's go, baby,” he said as he threw the golf ball. “I can't believe I made that! Finally! Are you kidding me?”

Bryson DeChambeau has emerged as a social media star, often posting golf videos. DeChambeau even shared a golf video that featured president-elect Donald Trump.

The 31-year-old also happens to be one of the best golfers in the world. He was formerly on the PGA Tour but is now with LIV Golf. DeChambeau is a two-time US Open winner, earning victories in 2022 and 2024. He also finished second at the PGA Championship in 2024. Overall, he has nine wins on the PGA Tour and two with LIV Golf.

It will be interesting to see what DeChambeau comes up with next for a potential video series. Perhaps he will attempt another golf challenge, similar to his hole-in-one journey over his house. As Bryson DeChambeau continues to find success in both his sport and on social media, it is clear that he is becoming one of the most popular golfers in the world.