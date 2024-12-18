Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are squaring off against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf showdown. The made-for-tv event pits the two teams against each other based on their tour. The winner gets $10 million in cryptocurrency. DeChambeau already started throwing jabs at McIlroy about his US Open triumph the day before. But now, fans are getting on DeChambeau for the winter jacket he broke out.

Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada is not known for being a cold place, even in December. Barstool Sports' Fore Play Pod official social media page pointed out the temperature as well.

The four major champions teed off about an hour before sunset in Vegas, so the coat may come in need later on. But the first hole was maybe a bit early to break out the jacket. No Laying Up's Chris Solomon compared DeChambeau's jacket to a different sports jacket we're all familiar with this time of year.

Bryson DeChambeau snags clothing deal for LIV Golf team

The jacket is notable for reasons besides its ridiculous size. And no, it's not because he is wearing shoulder pads. Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, signed a new apparel deal. They are officially sponsored by Reebok, the first team to secure a sponsor.

DeChambeau is the reason why they snagged the Reebok deal. The man who was previously defined by PR fumbles has completely redefined himself since leaving for LIV Golf. A recent example is the series of TikTok videos he posted trying to hit a hole-in-one over his house. It took him 16 days to accomplish the feat.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the stars of the made-for-tv golf genre. His match against Koepka garnered headlines a few years ago and now they are teammates in another big match. The aggressively large jacket is just one reason why.