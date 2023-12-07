Chris Godwin's wife, Mariah Godwin, wasn't happy with Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles talking about the WR's playing time in Week 13.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin had zero catches and just three targets in the team’s Week 13 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers, although he did have one 19-yard rush for a touchdown. After the game, head coach Todd Bowles said it was because of Godwin’s limited playing time due to a litany of minor injuries. However, Godwin’s wife, Mariah Godwin, does not agree at all, and she brought receipts.

“We were subbing him out a lot,” Todd Bowles said after the game, justifying Chris Godwin’s light usage, per the Tampa Bay Times. “Obviously, he’s a little nicked up, so he’s not totally 100%. Nobody is, but he is probably banged up more than most. For him to get the run for us was huge for him. I think it helped him out a lot, it helped us out a lot, so it was good to see him get in the end zone.”

Mariah Godwin did not like that explanation and took to Instagram to point out that her husband played 52 snaps in the Buccaneers’ Week 13 win over the Panthers, which is right in line with the 47-58 snaps (54.5 on average) he’s played in every game this season. She also called out Bowles for “lying.”

“I’m not sure why we are just blatantly lying here,” Mariah Godwin wrote, “regardless of how banged up Chris is, he continues to work his a** off. hasn’t missed a game. continues to run great routes & get open. I don’t know why things are the way they are, this isn’t my team to coach. but this lying on Chris & implying negativity on his work ethic is infuriating. let’s not act like he had to be subbed out so much more than usual when in fact he’s been playing just the same.”

On Wednesday, after Chris Godwin’s wife made her post, Todd Bowles didn’t address it directly, but he did say, “We’ve got to find ways to get him the ball.”

The Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.