Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White reportedly requested a trade on Tuesday in the hopes that it will help him earn a new contract with another team. But the Buccaneers do not want to trade the Pro Bowler, who is set to earn $11.7 million on his fifth-year option in 2023.

Given Tampa Bay’s desires, White is far from a lock to be traded, even if he desires a change of scenery. But if push comes to shove and White is to be traded, what are some intriguing landing spots for the former first round pick?

Could the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost two key players from their linebacker room, look to the trade market and acquire White?

Would the Las Vegas Raiders, in need of plenty of reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball, attempt to trade for the Super Bowl champion?

Or could another surprise team swoop in to trade for the Buccaneers star?

It’s all speculation at the moment.

But it’s fun to imagine where White could end up.

That’s what we’ll do here.

Here are the best destinations for White if the Buccaneers deal him.

Trade Destinations For Buccaneers’ Devin White

3. Las Vegas Raiders

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a defensive overhaul. The Raiders, who ranked 28th in total defense and 26th in points allowed per game, have added some depth in free agency.

Las Vegas was named as a potential landing spot for star corner Jalen Ramsey before his trade to the Miami Dolphins, as well as free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, who eventually returned to the Seattle Seahawks.

Might the Raiders take a swing at White, a 25-year-old impact defender with plenty of good years left?

With a potential out in the contract of starting middle linebacker Robert Spillane in 2024, the Raiders could feel good about trading for Devin White and inking him to a long-term deal.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills took a major hit in free agency when starting inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds departed for the Chicago Bears.

Edmunds and fellow linebacker Matt Milano formed one of the stronger groups at the position over the last few years for Buffalo.

Clearly, it’s a position the Bills front office values, meaning they can’t feel too comfortable about handing the starting middle linebacker job to Tyrel Dodson, a three-year veteran with just five career starts under his belt.

Armed with six draft picks, the Bills could certainly use one on a linebacker.

Or they could make a championship-level defense that much better by trading for Devin White.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Fresh off of a Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia Eagles watched as key contributors to their run, such as defenders Javon Hargrave, CJ Gardner-Johnson and TJ Edwards, as well as Miles Sanders on the offensive side of the ball, walked out the door in free agency.

While the Eagles were able to retain enough of their core to feel good about their chances in the NFC once again in 2023, one position group was hit a bit harder than others in the wave of free agency.

Philadelphia lost two starting linebackers in Edwards and Kyzir White.

While the Eagles could be preparing to have last year’s third-round pick, Nakobe Dean, step into a starting role on the inside, it’s also possible that the former Georgia star isn’t quite ready for the job just yet.

Besides, White, who has three 100-tackle seasons and 20.5 sacks in his career, is a versatile, proven starter at linebacker.

Could Roseman make a big move and trade for Devin White?