The Philadelphia Eagles are anticipated to make more moves in the offseason of 2023. This is especially true given the number of available roster spots still open. The Eagles also want to return to the Super Bowl. Of course, they can do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Eagles will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles possess six draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft. That may not seem like an ample amount, but they are considered to be valuable picks. In fact, four of them placed within the top 100. The team has the benefit of having two first-round selections, one of which is among the top half of the first round. This is despite being considered a strong candidate for the Super Bowl. Keep in mind, though, that GM Howie Roseman is known for moving up and down the draft board. We’re not sure if he’ll do that this year. For now, however, we’ll assume that the team will keep their current picks and not make any trades.

Let’s look at who the Eagles will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 10th overall pick: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Eagles’ offensive line appears to be in good shape for the upcoming season. They only lost one guard, Isaac Seumalo, who will be replaced by Cam Jurgens. However, concerns arise as center Jason Kelce is already 35 years old, and RT Lane Johnson is approaching 33. To secure a strong, athletic future replacement, Ohio State’s offensive tackle, Paris Johnson Jr., is seen as a wise investment even at No. 10 overall. His versatility across various positions is just so impressive.

Keep in mind also that in light of Jalen Hurts’ significant contract looming, Howie Roseman is aiming to secure another prospective starter by selecting Johnson Jr. Take note that he is widely recognized as one of the most promising prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, regardless of position. Johnson Jr. has proven himself as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen and established his dominance with the Buckeyes. He earned recognition as a consensus All-American for his exceptional performance at left tackle in the previous season.

1st round 30th overall pick: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

To replace Miles Sanders, the Eagles should not rely on the oft-injured Rashaad Penny, who was previously with the Seahawks. Instead, they should select Alabama’s new standout running back and pair him with Hurts. Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, possesses exceptional receiving skills. He can also serve as a power back like Frank Gore, capable of playing all three downs. Yes, there are concerns about his ability to handle pass protection and his size. Still, Gibbs’ strengths are in his quick change of direction and impressive speed. These make him a valuable asset as a pass-catching running back. He is most suited for a scheme that emphasizes the use of running backs in the passing game. That is something coach Nick Sirianni can surely do.

Jahmyr Gibbs is electric. pic.twitter.com/SRwWE168cH — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 10, 2023

2nd round 62nd overall pick: EDGE Derick Hall

Although the Eagles decided to bring back Brandon Graham for another season, they must consider the future of their defensive end position. Enter Derick Hall. He is a promising player with qualities that align well with their defensive schemes, such as his quickness and explosiveness. Hall has experience playing as a thick, long-rush linebacker and even dropping into coverage more than other traditional edge rushers. He is an impactful defender with strong edge-setting skills and a bull rush. He can also excel in short-area quickness and is a reliable defender against the run. Although he has counter-moves and decent bendability, Hall could improve his willingness to use them. Hall is an excellent choice for a team looking for a throwback rush linebacker who has close to NFL-level strength and can play all three downs. Although he may have limited pass-rush upside, his power should impress Eagles fans.

3rd round 94th overall pick: DT Dylan Horton

Although Dylan Horton recorded over ten sacks in the previous season, he still lacks a reliable pass-rushing move that he can use effectively in the NFL. He often leaves himself vulnerable by keeping his hands down by his waist and frequently lacks a plan of attack. In some cases, he foregoes using a move altogether and simply attempts to bullrush his opponent. He is decent at defending against the run, but he should also contribute as a pass rusher.

From a strategic perspective, Horton would be most effective as a standup outside linebacker for the Eagles. His experience in playing special teams may also add to his appeal.

7th round 219th overall pick: EDGE YaYa Diaby

With this pick, the Eagles should select Yaya Diaby as another EDGE rusher. Diaby shows potential in his athletic abilities. These include good top-end speed, quick twitch movements, and impressive length. He is effective in setting the edge but lacks the necessary play strength to hold his position as an interior defender. To become a more effective pass rusher, Diaby needs to develop more secondary moves and create a comprehensive plan for attacking his opponents. He can learn all those in Philly.

7th round 248th overall pick: DT Cameron Young

In the same round, with the 248th overall pick, the Eagles should go for Cameron Young as their DT. Young’s strengths lie in his ability to defend against the run. He consistently utilizes leverage, employs his hands well, and has a talent for plugging up the interior. However, his skills in pass defense are limited. To be honest, he is primarily a two-down player. Still, he’s worth a Day 3 pick from the Eagles.