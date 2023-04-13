Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has been accustomed to making moves at the tight end position over the years. Just last year, Licht opted to draft a pair of tight ends in Cade Otton and Ko Keift following Rob Gronkowski’s departure from the team.

Licht could once again bring in tight end reinforcements over this year’s NFL Draft.

Otton and Kieft are the only tight ends who featured for the Buccaneers last season who are currently on their roster. Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph hit free agency last month, and they each are still without a contract.

During a press conference on Thursday, Licht took some time to touch on multiple draft-related matters, including the possibility of the team drafting a tight end. He noted that while he was pleased with the play of Otton and Keift in their rookie campaigns, he would consider hauling in a tight end at the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Cade could’ve had 100 catches last year, and we’d still be looking at tight ends,” Licht said. “We love the role that Ko has, and we love the role that Cade has, [but] it’s always good to have more weapons.”

Licht also said that this year’s tight ends class is “probably one of the deepest it’s been in at least 10 years.”

From Michael Mayer to Darnell Washington, multiple versatile tight ends will be available at the 2023 NFL Draft.