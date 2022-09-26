Buccaneers investigating after Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic Jumbotron comments

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. After scoring a touchdown late in the game, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense took a delay of game penalty on their two-point conversion attempt to tie the game, pushing them back five yards. The Packers defense would prevent Tampa from scoring, and hold on for the victory.

After the game, Green Bay’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting comments about something he saw on the Buccaneers jumbotron that helped him help the Packers win. Many believe this had something to do with Tampa getting a delay of game, and it has now prompted the Buccaneers to investigate whether there was something fishy going on with their jumbotron late in the game.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said that they’ve reached out to the league on a possible discrepancy on the play clock in yesterday’s game against the Packers. “One time it said 25, the next time it said 20, we're looking into it right now. We'll send it in.” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 26, 2022

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said they have a meeting with their football operations department about what was displayed on the Jumbotron Sunday at the time of the two-point conversion attempts (first got a delay of game) in possibly providing the Packers a competitive advantage. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 26, 2022

This is certainly a strange development, as it looks like the Buccaneers believe there was a lot working against them late in the game here. Tampa is asking the NFL to see if there was discrepancy in the play clock that would have caused the delay of game they got right before their two-point conversion. It also looks like head coach Todd Bowles isn’t too happy that Rodgers may have given his defense a competitive advantage based on something he saw on the jumbotron.

Either way, the Buccaneers will have to regroup and begin preparing for their upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. It’s clear the Bucs will need to play better in Week 4 if they want to win, regardless of whether or not their jumbotron is working against them. Otherwise, they will quickly find themselves with a 2-2 record to start the season.