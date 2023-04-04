The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an identity crisis last season. Tom Brady and the offense were unable to really gel and consistently struggled in red zone situations. The strong defensive unit that stifled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2021 could not really regain their top form either.

With Brady now officially retired, it would be prudent to make the defense a focal point. Despite a fairly conservative NFL Free Agency period, the Bucs appear to still be focused on shoring up that side of the ball after agreeing to a one-year contract with safety Ryan Neal, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.com.

Ryan Neal received some All-Pro votes last season for the #Seahawks. Nice addition by the #Bucs, adding him to their secondary. https://t.co/zjaUcOtKUQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2023

Neal was a bright spot on a Seattle Seahawks team that often struggled to make stops. He tallied 63 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception last season, according Pro Football Focus. Still only 27 years of age, Neal is solid in coverage and gives Tampa much-needed positional depth after losing mike Edwards and Keanu Neal this offseason.

It is clear that the organization wants to tighten its belt after being in title contention mode the last few seasons. There is uncertainty peppered throughout both the offense and defense. The Buccaneers appear to be gearing up for some sort of a reset, but with savvy no-risk moves like this and their opportune residence in the NFC South, maybe they can manage to stay afloat.

Neal could be primed to become a full-fledged starter under head coach Todd Bowles and help make this defense a true imposing force one again. Life goes on after Brady.

Tampa Bay has to quickly do some soul-searching, but slowly this team seems to be figuring out what they want to be. At least in the immediate future.