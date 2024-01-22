The Chiefs' Baker Mayfield wore his heart on his sleeve in describing his team's season accomplishments.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs after dropping a 31-23 game to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield didn't have his best game, throwing two interceptions including one to Derrick Barnes late that effectively ended the Bucs' comeback hopes.

After the game, star receiver Mike Evans released a cryptic message that may portend a change in future plans. Mayfield released a major Mike Evans plea after the game.

As Mayfield took to the podium, he began to share his innermost thoughts on what the Buccaneers had accomplished. Winners of the NFC South, they finished with a 10-9 final record but took a 14-5 Detroit Lions team down to the final whistle before falling in Motown.

Mayfield Takes Pride in Bucs' Season

Mayfield said he was proud of his Bucs and spoke about Coach Bowles painting his team as the underdogs going into the game.

He spoke about the pride he had for his team and how they battled on the field against a talented Detroit Lions team.

Baker Mayfield: "Coach Bowles said no one was gonna give us a chance. … We weren't supposed to be here by anybody's opinion. But we believed in each other and we got here. We fought, we scratched and clawed and somehow got here. … This group can be proud of a lot this year."

Mayfield lit up the Lions' secondary for 349 yards and three touchdowns, but his two interceptions proved to be Tampa Bay's downfall.

Evans led the Bucs with 147 yards receiving and a touchdown. The Buccaneers legend's frustration over the loss was emblematic of a player who has performed as well as almost any receiver in recent NFL history, without as much fanfare as many of his peers.

Mayfield's Message to Bucs Teammate

Mayfield's message to Evans was simple.

He shared his feelings with Sara Walsh of the NFL Network on X, the social media platform that is typically utilized as a hub for post-game comments.

“If I'm back, I want Mike (Evans) back. That guy's a stud,” the Buccaneers' Mayfield said.