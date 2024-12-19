The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pushing to remain in NFC playoff contention, but there could be a huge blemish on the injury report leading up to a Week 16 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Baker Mayfield did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury, per Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter. It's uncertain how serious the ailment is, but it's certainly not what the Buccaneers need, riding a four-game win streak.

Mayfield has thrown for 3,617 yards and 32 touchdowns in his seventh campaign, and has been locked in with star wide receiver Mike Evans as the tandem attempts to lead their squad to a playoff appearance.

At 8-6, the Tampa Bay is looking like one of the NFL's strongest offenses with Mayfield under center. It would certainly make things difficult if the 29-year-old gunslinger finds himself on the injury report going into the weekend.

Buccaneers' Week 16 outlook if Baker Mayfield doesn't play

The Buccaneers are very balanced offensively. As high-powered they are in the passing game, the backfield has been just as explosive with Rachaad White and Bucky Irving operating in a timeshare.

As the team continues to try and fend off the 7-7 Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South, it's doesn't go unnoticed that any potential Mayfield absence could spell trouble down the stretch.