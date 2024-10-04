The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a close one with the Atlanta Falcons for their Week 5 matchup on Thursday Night Football. Both quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield are having solid games, too, with Cousins going 29-40 for 351 yards and three touchdowns, while Mayfield has had a good first half, going 16-19 for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Besides the on-field action, though, fans are buzzing because of Mayfield's pregame routine that involves watching Mike Tyson highlights.

Besides watching “Iron” Mike's highlights, the Bucs' quarterback also wore a Kobe Bryant Team USA shirt entering the stadium, showing his level of focus, per B/R Gridiron.

Meanwhile, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels also talked about this routine during the broadcast. As Herbstreit talked up the Tyson highlights, Michaels responded with a funny aside, per @awfulannouncing on X, formerly Twitter.

“Don't forget, he was headbutting guys in Carolina on their helmets with his bare head,” the announcer said.

The Buccaneers lock in

More fans reacted to Baker Mayfield's pregame routine of watching Mike Tyson highlights.

First, the user @_BRobinson_ couldn't hide his excitement at how the quarterback locks in before games.

“I LOVE BAKER MAYFIELD! my dawg watching Mike Tyson highlights pregame. He a f**king dawg!” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, @BlindEyeSports issued a warning to the other NFL teams, posting a clip of Baker Mayfield's Mike Tyson-related pregame routine.

“If Baker Mayfield is watching Mike Tyson videos, every NFL defense should watch out,” he said.

Another X user @afeldMMA also proposed another scenario Tyson could use to prep for his Netflix fight with Jake Paul in November.

However, another user @reviewngnetwork reminded other fans of a chapter in Iron Mike's career that he probably would prefer to forget.

Finally, user @_Zev_ reminded Browns fans of where they went wrong with Baker Mayfield, whom the Browns traded to the Panthers, starting his road to redemption.

The former No. 1 pick also played with the Rams before landing with the Bucs, which he led to a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season. In recognition of his efforts, the Buccaneers extended Mayfield to a three-year, $100-million contract as the team's new starting quarterback, succeeding Tom Brady who won a Super Bowl in 2021.

One more match

On the other hand, Mike Tyson is set to fight Jake Paul on November 15, which Netflix will stream worldwide. The 58-year-old wants to prove that his hands can still hit like bricks while Paul looks to notch another legend on his belt.

However, the 27-year-old pro boxer has received criticism from Oscar De La Hoya, for instance, for always fighting non-boxers, over-the-hill champions, and has-been or never-was fighters. He has never fought skilled boxers in their prime, casting doubt on his record of 10-1 (7 KOs).