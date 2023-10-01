To the surprise of many, Baker Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out to a 3-1 start. Mayfield is loving his time in Tampa Bay and decided to show his love to the Buccaneers by calling out his former franchises.

It was a long and winding road before Mayfield landed in Tampa. That road took him from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers and eventually the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback says that his early success is a credit to the Buccaneers' coaching staff and also a major tell about the staffs that came before them, via NFL reporter Kevin Grandheer.

“This is only the second time in my pro career that I've had a coaching staff that lets me play to my full potential. (Sean) McVay understood what I was capable of but no one else did before that.”

Mayfield began his NFL career with the Browns after they made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 draft. His tenure there was tumultuous and ended with Mayfield holding a 29-30 record. After being traded to the Panthers he spent just six games with the team before moving to the Rams.

There, Mayfield said McVay understood him. But not only does Tampa Bay understand Mayfield, they believe in him.

Through four weeks he has thrown for 882 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has the Buccaneers at the front of the NFC South pecking order.

Going from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield, not many expecting the QB nor the Buccaneers to succeed. However, Mayfield is proving to all the doubters – and his former teams – that he still has a lot to offer in the NFL.