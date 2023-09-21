The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the NFL's pleasant surprises so far after getting off to a 2-0 start. Expectations were low for the Bucs after Tom Brady retired, but they've able to start the season with two straight seasons in large part thanks to the performance of Baker Mayfield.

Through two games, Mayfield has thrown for over 500 yards and three touchdowns while garnering wins over the Vikings and Bears. His performance has also won over his teammates, coach Todd Bowles, and Buccaneers consultant, Bruce Arians.

During an episode of Bruce Arians' podcast, “No Risk It No Biscuit,” Arians said, “Like I told him, ‘You don’t need to be trying to run them linebackers over every week unless you put some big shoulder pads on,’” Arians said. “‘You already won the locker room over. You don’t have to do that bravado shit,'” via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“I like the way they are interacting,” Arians also said via JoeBucsFan.com. “I was at practice the other day. There is a great vibe. Guys love Baker. He’s a fighter. . . . Baker has brought some life to that offense.”

The former No. 1 overall pick spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns before they pushed him away. He had stops with both the Rams and Panthers during the 2022 season before signing with the Bucs during the offseason. Baker Mayfield looks like he's found a solid spot going forward with the Bucs, but he will have his first real test of the season versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.