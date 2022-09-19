Bruce Arians caught up in Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore fight drama

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers grinded out a tough 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 to push their record to 2-0 on the season. One of the biggest storylines from the game was a fight between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore that resulted in both star players getting ejected. Among the people somehow involved in the fight was former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians moved to the front office for the 2022 season, and has taken on the role of senior football consultant after stepping down as the team’s head coach. Arians was down on the sideline for the Buccaneers game against New Orleans, and right before Evans charged at Lattimore prompting the fight to break out, Arians was seen chirping at Lattimore, which may have been one of the main reasons the fight broke out in the first place.

Bruce Arians made it one whole game before heading back down to the sideline pic.twitter.com/69qvODJGu1 — Tony Arnoldine (@tonyarnoldine) September 18, 2022

Only Evans and Lattimore were punished for their roles in what ended up being a team-wide melee, although that may change as the NFL works on handing out discipline for the incident. Considering Arians’ apparent role in starting up this fight, the NFL is considering potential repercussions for him, as well as a handful of others, and it should be decided on shortly.

Per source, the NFL is working on addressing all things related to the Bucs-Saints brawl on Sunday, including the involvement of "retired" Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians from the sideline. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 19, 2022

Arians presence on the Buccaneers sideline in just the second game of the season was a bit interesting, and he certainly appears to have made his mark on the 2022 Bucs early on. It will be interesting to see whether Arians and others involved in the skirmish will be punished heavily for the incident, but it’s clear Bruce Arians’ involvement in a dustup between the Bucs and the Saints wasn’t something many people were expecting in just the second week of the 2022 season.