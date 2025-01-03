12 of the 14 NFL playoff spots have been clinched entering Week 18 of the regular season. That includes six of the eight divisions already having a winner declared. One of the omissions is the NFC South, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to lock down the division with a win against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

The Atlanta Falcons are one game back of the Buccaneers. However, they own the tie-breaker amid their two-game sweep of the Bucs.

On Friday, the Buccaneers were dealt a tough hand to their secondary as both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jamel Dean have been ruled out, according to head coach Todd Bowles. Both are veterans in the Bucs secondary, and their loss will likely be felt to some degree. However, Tampa Bay has been without Winfield Jr. since Week 15.

The Buccaneers had hopes that Winfield Jr. could return to the field this week, getting in a couple of limited practices. But it was for naught.

Meanwhile, Dean has played in each of the last six weeks. During that time, he racked up 16 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Additionally, tight end Cade Otton is expected to be a game-time decision. Talented rookie running back Bucky Irving is also listed as questionable, alongside left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Alternatively, the Saints are mostly healthy. But two glaring holes for New Orleans could prove the difference come Sunday.

Spencer Rattler is still QB1 after Derek Carr suffered yet another injury. On top of that, All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara is questionable and appears on the wrong side of suiting up.

NFC South to be decided in Week 18 between Buccaneers and Falcons

Considering the offensive firepower the Buccaneers possess with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and company, the defensive injuries may not truly hurt Tampa's chances.

Mike Evans is surely frothing at the mouth. Evans finally gets to play against the Saints and will not have his nemesis, Marshon Lattimore, trailing him all game.

He is 85 yards shy of his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season. He has only played 11 years in the NFL. He already owns the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin an NFL career. You can bet Mayfield will get the ball to Evans early and often.

If the Buccaneers defeat the Saints, they clinch the NFC South.

The Los Angeles Rams announced they are benching their starters against the Seattle Seahawks. If the Rams were to lose to Seattle, Tampa would move into the No. 3 spot in the NFC standings.

Whether they are the third or fourth seed, a difficult matchup vs. an NFC North foe will be waiting. However, the second round is where that could prove crucial. The Buccaneers would likely much prefer going to Philadelphia, a team they have done well against recently, then into either Detroit or Minnesota.