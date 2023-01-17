The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rough 2022 season is finally over following a beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. While Tom Brady’s pending free agency is now the primary focus for Tampa Bay, they will be looking to make other adjustments. One move that has been speculated is the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

There have been some reports about the Buccaneers firing Leftwich shortly after the team’s season ended. However, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that no decision has been made just yet. Head coach Todd Bowles will speak with the media later, so clarity on the current situation should be reached.

Leftwich has been the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator since 2019. Tampa Bay had its worst performance on that side of the ball over the course of a season since he took over, though much of that is due to injuries all over the roster. The Bucs ranked 14th in the NFL in total yards but 25th in total points. They had the fewest rushing yards in the league by over 150 yards.

If Brady decides to stay with the Buccaneers over the many teams that are showing interest in him, they will have to design an offense that better support’s the 45-year-old as his abilities start to dwindle. The Bucs will try to solidify their offensive line and also look to get their defense back to being one of the very best in football this offseason.