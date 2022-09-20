Buccaneers defense hit with brutal Akiem Hicks injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 despite all of the issues they have faced. If they want to remain unbeaten, they have a stiff challenge ahead of them. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are coming to town this weekend. The Buccaneers are already decimated by injury and things got even worse on Tuesday.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks tore his plantar fascia in his foot. He is expected to miss at least the next month of action.

Bucs’ DT Akiem Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and is now expected to be sidelined a month, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2022

That’s a tough blow to the Buccaneers defense that thus far has been the best in football. They have only allowed one touchdown. That came in garbage time this past weekend in a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. In fact, the Bucs D has almost scored as many points as they have allowed. They picked off Jameis Winston and took it to the house, putting that game away.

This was Hicks’ first year with Tampa Bay after spending the last six seasons in Chicago. He is regarded as one of the better defensive tackles in football, particularly against the run. That was a big addition considering the Buccaneers did not resign Ndamukong Suh this offseason.

The Bucs are already dealing with a ton of injuries on offense. They are down three offensive lineman, and their backup left tackle. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were unavailable due to injury. Mike Evans was suspended for one game for his role in the fight with Marshon Lattimore and the Saints Sunday.

That prompted the Bucs to sign Cole Beasley on Tuesday. He and Russell Gage might be the only reputable receivers who can suit up Sunday. Now they have issues on both sides of the ball.