‘Ridiculous’: Tom Brady strongly reacts to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ suspension

Tom Brady doesn’t think his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans deserves suspension or any kind of punishment for his altercation with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

To recall, the altercation started when Lattimore waved his hand on Brady in a dismissive manner and had some words with him following an incomplete pass from the QB during Sunday’s game. Leonard Fournette took offense on that and pushed the Saints cornerback. In response, the veteran CB shoved Brady, prompting Evans to come running and hit Lattimore

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the contest. Later on, the NFL slapped Evans with a one-game suspension for his cations.

However, as mentioned, Brady does not agree with the decision and argued that his Buccaneers teammate has been “singled out” considering that there were many involved in the incident. While the legendary quarterback appreciated Evans for backing him up, he feels it doesn’t warrant a suspension.

“I love Mike. And the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me, it means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend. And Mike knows how I feel about him. So, in the end emotions are a part of sports. Sometimes they boil over and they obviously did yesterday. And it’s an unfortunate circumstance. I don’t think it deserved any type of suspension. I think that’s ridiculous. You know hopefully we can move past it, get to a better place,” Brady said on his Let’s Go Podcast (via JoeBucsFan.com).

“You know in the end, I appreciate Mike having my back. I know he’ll learn from it. And he knows that we all have is back.”

Mike Evans has been suspended 1 game by the NFL following his altercation with Marshon Lattimore in Sunday's Buccaneers-Saints game. All others that were involved in the scuffle will be evaluated for fines, as per standard process. (via @RapSheet)pic.twitter.com/Rpaj47qWHp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 19, 2022

For what it’s worth, Mike Evans reportedly plans to appeal the suspension in order to be available for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would certainly be happier if the wide receiver can suit up at home on Sunday, especially with the other wideouts like Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) still uncertain due to injuries.