It looks like Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is now in a better place mentally and has his priorities straight after all the issues he has dealt with over the past few weeks.

On his Instagram stories, White shared a rather positive quote about getting back up and learning from his mistakes and experience. This comes after the Buccaneers rejected his trade request earlier in April. The 25-year-old LB has also refused to attend the team’s voluntary workouts in a bid to improve his contract situation.

Things appeared to be getting messier when inside linebackers coach Larry Foote called his issues as “champagne problems,” per sports Illustrated. White is set to make $11.7 million this 2023, but he’s clearly not happy about it.

Instead of whining about it, though, White now appears ready to prove that he deserves more money than what he’s getting.

“My story is simple: I fell, I got back up, I learned from my experience, and now I’m coming back for everything they said I wouldn’t have,” read the quote that White shared.

Without reading between the lines of his Instagram, looks like Devin White has resolved his “champagne problems” as co-defensive coordinator called his trade demands, and may be returning to the Bucs workouts soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/x4xrSijfF2 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 8, 2023

Does this mean Devin White is ready to return to the Buccaneers and work his way to the contract that he desires? Maybe. However, it is certainly encouraging to see the young linebacker talk about learning from experience and proving himself.

That is the kind of mentality the Buccaneers would want to see from a promising prospect that was vital in their 2021 Super Bowl win.

As for Tampa Bay, though, the team will need to carefully navigate White’s contract situation. While it seems he has resolved his “champagne problems,” the fact remains that he’s due for a new contract after 2023. If the Buccaneers want to keep him, they can’t afford making him unhappy.