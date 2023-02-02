While many NFL fans are getting ready for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the preparation for the big game has been put to a halt due to Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL. Brady returned for one final tumultuous season that saw him get divorced from his wife Gisele Bündchen and endure quite a bit of hardship on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now that Brady has retired, many have wondered whether or not that would change the status of his relationship with Bündchen, who was widely believed to be upset with Brady’s decision to return for his 23rd season. Reports have surfaced saying that while Bündchen is happy for Brady, she has moved on from him for quite some time now, and has no plans to get back together with him now that he’s decided to hang up his cleats.

“An insider close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is ‘sincerely happy’ for Tom in whatever he does. ‘Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now,’ the source says.” – Natasha Dye & Linda Marx, People.com

While it would have been interesting to see something change here, this has to be what most people would expect to happen. Just because Brady retired didn’t guarantee that the pair would immediately get back together, and it seems like while Bündchen is happy for Brady, she has no plans of reuniting with him. So with these rumors put to rest, it will be interesting to see how each of them handles the next phase of their lives.