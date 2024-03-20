One of the more talked NFL storylines last year revolved around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It centered in particular, around Baker Mayfield and his unexpected resurgence. The quarterback had a stellar season, leading the team to a Divisional Round postseason appearance. In line with this, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht recently appeared on an NFL Network-produced podcast called “The NFL Report.” He spoke about Mayfield, giving the quarterback nothing short of praise.
“We always knew that he (Mayfield) was a super competitive player, super competitive person,” Licht said, per JoeBucsFan.com. “He has that moxie to him. That's what made us — those that liked him coming out (in the draft) — love him.”
Aside from the competitiveness, Licht also touched on the 28-year-old's leadership qualities.
“I guess it was the extreme leadership that he showed. He took over the team right away. He was part of the straw that stirred the drink this year. With his leadership and toughness, it was our identity (in 2023).”
Baker Mayfield bounces back with the Buccaneers
Prior to the 2023 season, Mayfield was coming off a roller coaster year with the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. Many counted him out, despite glimpses of a potential bounce back in his short stint with LA. Nevertheless, with the Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield proved them all wrong.
Through all 17 regular-season games, Mayfield amassed 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdowns on a 64.3% completion rate. The QB also rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown. In the playoffs, Mayfield threw for 686 yards and six touchdowns in two games.
Against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, the QB tallied 337 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the 9-8 Buccaneers past a Philly team that held an 11-6 record entering the clash.
His overall performance garnered him his first Pro Bowl appearance and just recently, a 3-year, $100 million contract extension.