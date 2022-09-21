Before Tom Brady took a U-turn and un-retired in the offseason, his supposed “final touchdown ball” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sold for $518,000. Of course the deal had been voided and now the ball has become less valuable than its initial selling price.

According to Pro Football Talk, Brady’s last touchdown ball recently sold for $129,658 at the Lelands Summer Classic Auction. Sure it’s still not a price to scoff at, but the massive difference is noteworthy. From being a half-a-million dollar ball to a $100k item, the owner must be feeling a a little disappointed with the huge loss.

But hey, given the fact that the owner basically got it for free after Mike Evans threw it into the stands, he can’t be too angry with the sale. The ball came from the Buccaneers’ divisional round showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, with Brady passing the ball to Evans as Tampa Bay tried to come back from a 27-3 deficit.

The Tom Brady touchdown ball was sold at auction for over $500,000 on March 12. A day later on March 13, Brady decided to return to the Buccaneers after his retirement announcement. The sale of the ball was a big issue at that time, though the seller and Lelands did the right thing by canceling the sale.

“Following Tom Brady’s unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football. The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately as per the seller’s wishes. There are multiple parties interested in purchasing the football,” Lelands sad in a statement at that time.

The ball is now $400,000 cheaper, but at least all partied involved would be satisfied with it.