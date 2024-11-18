Coming out of their bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has been plagued by injuries but is set to get reinforcements in the form of top cornerback Jamel Dean. The 28-year-old has been on injured reserve since Week 7 with a hamstring injury but is now eligible to return in the next three weeks.

Ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants, the Buccaneers opened Dean's 21-day practice window on Monday, Adam Schefter reported. Dean is not guaranteed to play against the Giants but began practicing for the first time in a month.

Once Dean is ready to make his return, he will immediately slot back into the starting lineup. Second-year reserve Josh Hayes has been serviceable in his absence, but a tandem with Dean and Zyon McCollum is one that Todd Bowles truly has his eyes on.

Tampa Bay has gone 0-4 in the games Dean has missed, constructing their current losing streak. Without their top cornerback, Bowles' defense has given up an average of 31.3 points per game, a significant increase from the 22.5 they allowed in their first six games.

If Dean is unable to return in Week 12, the Buccaneers remain on the road in Week 13 for a divisional clash with the Carolina Panthers. In the final game of his 21-day window, Tampa Bay returns home in Week 14 to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buccaneers look to snap losing streak against Giants

On paper, facing the 2-8 Giants is an ideal spot for the Buccaneers to end their current four-game losing streak. However, New York will debut a new offense in Week 12 that will be led by fan favorite Tommy DeVito after the team announced their decision to bench Daniel Jones.

Since beginning the year at 4-2, the Buccaneers have fallen below .500 to 4-6. Their losing streak cost them their first-place position in the NFC South, though they remain just one game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the lead. Should they hand the Giants their sixth straight defeat, Tampa Bay be tied with the Falcons atop the division. However, Atlanta currently owns the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams.