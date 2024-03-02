Although the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers became media darlings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a feel-good story and genuine surprise during the 2023-24 NFL season. The team was under .500 with Tom Brady and got thoroughly embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. There was no evidence to suggest that swift improvement was coming.
On the contrary, a sharp decline seemed likely. Many, myself included, believed that Tampa would find itself in the doldrums of the NFC. Bucs general manager Jason Licht kept some of the receipts and was ready to make one unfortunate Sports Illustrated reporter eat his words when the two came face-to-face at the NFL Combine.
“We won a lot more games than what he predicted us to get last year,” Licht said while laughing, per the team. “You had us for two, I have it hanging up in my office. “So I was hoping you were going to say eight this year…I'm glad I got to finally meet you.”
.@jasonrlicht standing on business 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lqDkzNU9gm
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 1, 2024
Jason Licht, Buccaneers embrace being underestimated
That is the demeanor of a man who knows he earned himself some extra job security after unexpectedly winning the NFC South and knocking off the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason. Conversely, the SI reporter looks stunned to be confronted by what is hopefully his greatest professional regret.
This individual will be the butt of many jokes, but this can be an unpredictable industry. Many fans doubted the competency of head coach Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield going into the season, but both men did an exemplary job of vastly exceeding expectations.
The truth is, it will be easy to sleep on the Buccaneers again for the 2024-25 campaign. Although a Baker Mayfield return feels promising, re-signing franchise great Mike Evans could be an arduous task. If the rushing attack is ineffective, as it was during the regular season, there could be immense pressure on the defense to remain near the top in points per game allowed.
Even with all of these uncertainties, one doubts this team at their own peril. Because rest assured, Jason Licht will not forget those who didn't believe in his guys.