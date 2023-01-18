Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t help but overthink Tom Brady’s future after hearing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star’s parting message to reporters after their Wild Card exit.

To recall, Brady got a bit emotional as he talked to reporters following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Monday. While it’s normal to share a thank you message and some final words before closing a season, the 45-year-old QB’s message appeared to be more like a career farewell.

“I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me. Just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave it back to you guys,” Brady said after the loss.

Allen, for his part, admitted that he is having doubts about a potential Brady return because of the message. While nothing is guaranteed and he can’t say for certain, he is bracing himself on the possibility of Brady calling it a career.

“When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said on Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference last night, it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of, you know, holding onto the belief that he’s going to continue to play.”

"The way that [Brady] talked in his press conference last night… it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of holding onto the belief that he's going to continue to play."@JoshAllenQB on whether he thinks Tom Brady will retire. 🔗: https://t.co/K0c6udNwyvpic.twitter.com/EECdgGuu8g — Kyle Brandt's Basement (@KBBasement) January 17, 2023

It remains to be seen what will Tom Brady really do. Many people believe that he’s done after his latest playoffs exit. Nonetheless, there are also some people thinking he could simply leave the Buccaneers and join another team–with the Las Vegas Raiders being heavily linked with him.

For now, fans can only wait and see what Brady will decide on. Sure enough unlike last year, he’ll take his time to make a decision with finality.