The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping for a big win on Monday night.

With a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Wild Card Weekend game on the horizon against the Eagles, many fans are wondering if the Buccaneers have better than a puncher's chance to win the game. The Buccaneers went just 9-8 on the season but have been granted a home game this Monday night.

The Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield led Buccaneers have their work cut out for them against superstars like AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and the Eagles, who finished 11-6 on the season.

Mayfield discussed what he's focused on heading into this Monday night's game. Coach Bowles shared his thoughts on the franchise's division title.

The Buccaneers are a three-point underdog heading into the game as of Thursday night. Home field advantage in Tampa Bay along with Jalen Hurts' troublesome finger injury have combined to make the Bucs a trendy upset pick.

With that in mind, let's get to our four bold predictions for the Super Wild Card Weekend showdown in Tampa Bay.

Baker Mayfield Will Throw For Two TDs or More vs. the Eagles

The former Oklahoma Sooners walk-on and 2018 first round pick Mayfield quietly put together a stellar season for Coach Bowles' team. He had over 4,000 yards passing and 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions on the season.

Mayfield has proven, veteran and clutch receiving targets to throw to in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Expect both guys to catch a touchdown from Mayfield this Monday evening as the Buccaneers put forth their best effort on offense.

Rachaad White Will Be a Factor

White is one of the most unheralded and underrated running backs in the NFC Conference. He had 75 yards rushing on 19 carries last week vs. the Carolina Panthers and has shown his dependability and production over the course of the season.

His improvement has been noted by Bowles and Mayfield who trust him to keep the chains moving and to get the tough yards, whether on the ground or through the air.

Expect about 60 to 80 yards rushing and a few receptions from White in a workmanlike effort against Coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles on Monday night.

White had 990 yards on the season. This Super Wild Card Weekend game will be beneficial for his development, win or lose.

The Bucs' Defense Will Force a Turnover Or Two

An ailing Hurts means a lot of unpredictable factors could change the complexion of Monday night's game in Tampa.

With Lavonte David and Pro Bowl snub Antoine Winfield at the linebacker and cornerback positions roaming the field, the prediction here is that the Bucs will force at least one turnover and make life tough on Hurts.

The Buccaneers Will Upset the Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild Card Weekend Stunner

The Eagles have all the pieces to win the Super Bowl, but something has felt “off” about Sirianni's team in the second half of the season.

The Buccaneers are an outstanding home team at times despite their 4-4 record while the Eagles are just 5-4 on the road all season.

Hurts' finger injury sounds like a more serious problem than he is letting on.

If Hurts can't throw the ball up to his usual standard, the Eagles' offense could be in serious trouble against what should be a fired up Bucs defense with everything to gain and nothing to lose.

The Super Wild Card Weekend prediction here is that the Bucs knock off the defending NFC Champion Eagles by a final score of 20-17 in what will go down as one of the biggest and most unexpected upsets in recent NFL Playoffs history.