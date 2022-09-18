The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints bruised and battered. They are already missing the services of wide receiver Chris Godwin after an injury last week. A few hours before kick-off, and several key skill position guys were also questionable. Now, there’s more news for the Bucs, and it’s mostly not good.

An hour before the Buccaneers’ game against the Saints, the team announced that WR Julio Jones and LT Donovan Smith will join Godwin in the injury list. Jones was a game-time decision due to knee issues he was dealing with. Smith, meanwhile, injured his knee in Week 1 against the Cowboys. (via Ari Meirov)

#Bucs’ WR Julio Jones (knee), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and LT Donovan Smith (elbow) are officially out today, as is #Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs). Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Leonard Fournette, Tristan Wirfs, Breshad Perriman and Mark Ingram are all active. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022

The good news for the Buccaneers is that Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette will all be able to play despite their “questionable” tag earlier. Still, a limited Evans and Fournette is less than ideal for Tampa Bay, especially when they face a Saints team that has consistently beat them in the last two seasons.

The Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries from the moment training camp started. Most of their injuries came at the expense of the offensive line. Now, it’s their skill positions that’s hurting from the injury bug, as their offensive weapons have suffered injuries that can hamper their performance.

Without two of his best weapons, Tom Brady will have his work cut out for him in Week 2. Can the Buccaneers eke out a win despite having an offense that is wrecked by injuries? They’ll need guys like Russell Gage to step up if they want to start the season 2-0.