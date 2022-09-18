The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have one of the most feared wide receiver groups in the league. Even after losing Antonio Brown to… whatever he did last season, the team still had two top-tier receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They also have Leonard Fournette in the backfield, and they added Julio Jones in the offseason. Tom Brady has a surplus of weapons at his disposal.

However, this early into the season, the Buccaneers’ offensive core is already experiencing some injury woes. Ahead of their Week 2 game against the Saints, wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones are questionable due to nagging injuries. (via Adam Schefter)

Bucs WR Mike Evans, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is expected to play to play vs. the Saints, per source. Bucs don’t expect to know whether they will have WR Julio Jones, who is Q due to a knee injury, until they see how he feels during pre-game warmups. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

In addition, Leonard Fournette is also listed as questionable for Week 2 for the Buccaneers. Thankfully, both Evans and Fournette are expected to play, but it’s still a bit of a scary sight for Tampa Bay fans.

Bucs’ RB Leonard Fournette, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

The Buccaneers have struggled against the Saints in the regular season during the last few seasons. Despite Tom Brady’s presence, New Orleans has somehow flummoxed this offensive juggernaut time and time again. The presence of their complete offensive core is paramount to their success. Having Evans, Fournette, and possibly Jones back would be big news for the team.

In addition to these names, Chris Godwin will still continue to miss games for the Buccaneers. The wide receiver tried to come back in Week 1 after an ACL tear, but he seemingly injured himself in Week 1. Without one of their top receivers, the Bucs might have a tough time against a feared division rival.