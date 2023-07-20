The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star wide receiver Mike Evans will unfortunately not get a deal done by the time Bucs training camp begins on Wednesday July 26.

However, there is no need for Buccaneers fans to worry as both the Buccaneers and Evans are hopeful that a deal will get done by the end of training camp, rather than the start of camp. “The goal is to get it done before the end of camp,” via Scott Reynolds of the Pewter Report.

Evans last signed a deal with the Buccaneers in 2018, when he agreed to a 5-year $82.5 million contract extension with $55 million guaranteed. The deal will expire after the 2023 season, so naturally both sides would like to come to terms on a new one shortly.

While negotiations are still ongoing between the two sides, speculation says “deal could be similar to Chris Godwin's 3-year, $60mil extension ($20mil per year),” per Scott Reynolds.

Both Evans and the Bucs have expressed a mutual interest in Evans staying in Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Buccaneers and is entering his tenth season with Tampa Bay. He is arguably the best receiver in Tampa Bay history as he holds franchise career receiving records in receptions (606), yards (9,301), and touchdowns (75). He was instrumental in the Bucs 2020 Super Bowl championship, and holds the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons to start a career with nine.

Evans will most likely report with the rest of the Bucs veterans on Tuesday, July 25. Practice will begin the following day on Wednesday July 26 where Evans will gain more reps with the Bucs new starting quarterback.