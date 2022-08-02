Leonard Fournette reveals truth behind his weight gain after criticism

Coming into training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette faced no shortage of criticism after he was slightly overweight. His trainer addressed the matter and made sure to say his client will be at his usual weight by the time the season rolls around.

On Tuesday, Fournette revealed why he had some extra pounds on this offseason, putting it down to his “big genes”. Via Scott Smith:

RB Leonard Fournette says he tends to “blow up” every offseason because he has “big genes,” but he knows how to get in shape for football and did so again this year. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) August 2, 2022

Leonard Fournette reportedly came into camp at 260 pounds and the Bucs coaches weren’t too pleased. But, at training camp last Tuesday, he weighed in at 245 pounds, per PFF’s Rick Kyed:

#Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette was back down to 245 pounds when he reported to camp today, per source. Veteran RB is back in shape. Crisis averted. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 26, 2022

Essentially, any concerns Tampa might have had are put to rest. 15 pounds less is significant. Fournette didn’t like the criticism he faced on social media for his weight gain and even sent out a series of cryptic tweets.

There is a good chance he drops even more weight now considering how hot it’ll be in training camp. It’s possible he gets below 240 pounds. The Buccaneers listed Leonard Fournette at 228 pounds for the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old is expected to be the main man in the backfield in 2022, rushing 812 yards on 180 carries last season for an average of 4.5 yards. He also had eight touchdowns. Fournette played on one-year deals the past two campaigns but they managed to lock him up this offseason, signing the running back to a three-year, $21 million extension.

He’s known as a hard-working player and there is little doubt he’ll be in tip-top shape by the time September rolls around.