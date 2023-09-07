Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has stated his goals for 2023. And no, it's not another Pro Bowl selection.

Referring to the Saturday deadline Evans' agent set for a new contract, the Bucs star made his priorities clear. “Any player in my position would want to be solidified and secure,” he told media, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

Evans' representation has said that if a new deal is not reached by Saturday, negotiations would end. 2023 marks the last season of a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension Evans signed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

For his part, the wideout seems to be letting his agent handle the business side of his career, while he focuses on the whole playing football part. Evans is determined to not let his contract status distract from his on-field performance.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“My agent set the deadline…Whether the deal is done or not — either way — I’m looking forward to having a great season this year.”

Anything other than a great season would be an anomaly for Evans. Since entering the league in 2014 out of Texas A&M, Evans has recorded at least 1,000 yards in every season. He has reached the Pro Bowl four times, and helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Evans did not rule out a return to Tampa Bay if a deal isn't struck by Saturday. But he did emphasis it might be out of his hands. “Ownership and management are going to do what they feel is best for the team and the team’s future. I’m going to do what’s best for me and my future.”

There is no doubt that with another season up to his usual standards, someone will be paying Evans big money. It just might not be the Buccaneers.