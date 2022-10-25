Mike Evans’ referee autograph scandal gets fishy update

A video recently surfaced of what appeared to be NFL referees asking Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for an autograph. However, the NFL investigated the matter and determined the referees were not asking Evans for an autograph. NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared an official statement from the league on the matter.

Statement from the NFL saying it has spoken with the officials involved in the postgame interaction with Mike Evans and confirmed they were not, in fact, asking for an autograph. https://t.co/UQGJMFvhqp pic.twitter.com/DJZ24up1wL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2022

“After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph. Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday including during the pregame and postgame time periods.”

People were quick to jump to conclusions after viewing the footage. In their defense, it certainly appears as if the referees in question were asking Mike Evans to sign something. The league did not provide an update on what occurred in the video. Instead, they simply stated that the referees did not request an autograph.

The statement also said that the referees have been told to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. The video is not a good look for the league even if the officials had the purest of intentions.

Mike Evans and the Buccaneers ultimately lost the game to the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay is looking to turn things around following a shaky start to the season. The Bucs are aiming to jump back into the win column on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.