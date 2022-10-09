Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t have much to say after the Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but he gave a shoutout to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Evans, who was rocking a No. 99 Judge jersey after the win, declared the Yankees’ star as the American League MVP in his post-game comments. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Evans and Judge met during spring training and the wideout is a big fan of the outfielder.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans with a special shoutout to @TheJudge44 for breaking Roger Maris’ AL single season record with 62 home runs. They met once in spring training. Evans is a big fan. pic.twitter.com/QwiDhHTBXt — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 9, 2022

“Shoutout my boy Aaron Judge,” said Mike Evans. “MVP!”

Evans congratulated Judge for setting both American League and New York Yankees history with his 62 home runs during the 2022 MLB season. He surpassed Roger Maris’ 61-year-old record of 61 home runs in a single season, which the Yankees legend set in 1961.

Judge and the Yankees are gearing up for an ALDS matchup with the Cleveland Guardians which is set to get underway on Tuesday. He’s also vying to get the edge over Shohei Ohtani for the 2022 American League MVP award. The Angels star and Judge are widely considered the two favorites for the award, and both turned in sensational campaigns in 2022. It’s clear who Evans is backing if he had the choice.

While the Yankees hope to take care of business in the Bronx, Evans and the Buccaneers defended their home turf in what turned out to be a dicey affair against the Falcons. A questionable late call that went in favor of Tom Brady benefitted the Bucs tremendously at the end of the game.

Evans caught four receptions for 81 yards during the 21-15 victory. He was targeted eight times by Brady and did not score a touchdown.