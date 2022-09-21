NFL warns Bruce Arians over involvement in Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore fight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints rivalry took a new turn on Sunday. Following a verbal altercation between Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and Bucs players, Mike Evans came flying onto the field to blind side Lattimore, starting a fight between the teams.

On Monday, the NFL announced a one-game suspension for Evans. Apparently, that’s not all. On Tuesday night, it was reported that the league has also sent a warning letter to former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians for his involvement in the scuffle.

According to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, a league source reported the warning letter was sent to Arians and the Buccaneers.

Arians was seen exchanging words with Saints players as the brawl broke out on the field. Arians was in the part of the sideline that is specifically ear marked for players, coaches and officials only. The specifics of the warning have not been disclosed as of yet.

Mike Evans also appealed to the NFL regarding his one-game suspension. The results of the hearing might be released on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers can ill afford to lose Evans for Sunday’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones has a knee issue that kept him out of the win over the Saints Sunday. His status is also in doubt.

That prompted the Bucs to sign veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley on Tuesday. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense has really struggled to begin the season. They are down three offensive lineman, including two of those backups. Evans has been the one reliable target for Brady.

If the suspension stands, Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and Beasley will likely lead the receiving corps Sunday.